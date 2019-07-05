{{featured_button_text}}
070919 Pet of the week
Bouncer is a 7 year-old male, brown Labrador retriever and boxer mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.

Bouncer’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with Animal Services – Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities. The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave.

The adoption center is open to the public Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact (805) 737-7755.

