Bouncer is a 7 year-old male, brown Labrador retriever and boxer mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.
Bouncer’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with Animal Services – Lompoc
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave.
The adoption center is open to the public Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact (805) 737-7755.