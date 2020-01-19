CAPA Pet of the Week: Blue

Blue is a 2-year-old male, blue weimaraner available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. This handsome boy is an owner surrender who has had a hard time adjusting to the shelter but is adapting well.

Blue’s former owner told shelter staff that he has lived with young children and other dogs so he should fit into any home. Blue’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Blue’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave.