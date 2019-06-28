Billy is a 4-year -old male, gray pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services in Lompoc.
The adoption fee includes his neutering, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam.
Billy’s microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with the Animal Services–Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit the website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave.
The adoption center is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The center is closed during the lunch hour.
For more information, contact center staff at 805-737-7755.