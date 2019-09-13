Bertha is a shy 2 year old female calico domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.
She came in as a neighborhood stray and is gradually warming up to the benefits of regular meals and a loving hand.
For a limited time, the adoption fee for adult cats or two kittens is just $50.
The adoption fee includes Bertha’s spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
Bertha’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue. The adoption center is open to the public Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the staff at (805) 737-7755.