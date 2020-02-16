CAPA Pet of the Week: Bella

Bella is a five-year-old female, black Labrador retriever mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Bella does not like cats or small dogs but would do well in a home with a larger dog. She knows some commands but would happily learn more. She is looking for a family who will provide patience and lots of love while she learns how to please you.

Bella's adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Bella’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave.