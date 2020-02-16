CAPA Pet of the Week: Bella

CAPA Pet of the Week: Bella

{{featured_button_text}}
021820 Pet of the Week

Bella is a five-year-old female, black Labrador retriever mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Bella does not like cats or small dogs but would do well in a home with a larger dog. She knows some commands but would happily learn more. She is looking for a family who will provide patience and lots of love while she learns how to please you.

Bella's adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Bella’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter. 

To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave.

The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at (805) 737-7755.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VIVA Pet of the Week: Mystique
Pets

VIVA Pet of the Week: Mystique

  • Updated

Meet Mystique. Mystique is a gorgeous blue cream torti with short hair. She can be rather rambunctious and needs a home that can deal with a h…

CAPA Pet of the Week: Stan
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Stan

Stan is a 12-year-old male, white miniature poodle mix at Animal Services – Lompoc. He is looking for a hospice foster home so that he is more…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News