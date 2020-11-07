You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAPA Pet of the Week: Barrister

CAPA Pet of the Week: Barrister

111020 Pet of the Week

Barrister is a very handsome thoroughbred cross gelding being cared for by La PAWS Adoption Center - Santa Barbara County Animal Services. He is approximately 20 years old and has a very calm disposition. He is in good health and appears sound enough to be used as a trail horse.

If interested in meeting Barrister, contact the Santa Maria Animal Center at 805-934-6119, or the Lompoc Shelter at 805-737-7755.

La PAWS Adoption Center is located at 1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc and is open for adoption from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for lunch. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

La PAWS Adoption Center services Lompoc, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Buellton, Solvang, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez in Santa Barbara County.

For more information, visit http://cosb.countyofsb.org/phd/as/

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CAPA Pet of the Week: Lenny
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Lenny

  • Updated

Lenny is a beautiful boy who has had it rough lately. He is still recovering from surgery to remove his back leg, but this sweet "tri-pawd" is not letting that keep him down. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News