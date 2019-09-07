Baby is a spunky 11 year old female, white and black Australian Shepherd mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Baby was an owner surrender to the Lompoc shelter when her family lost their home.
She was adopted and returned due to an inappropriate introduction to cats. She wanted to chase the cat but did not injure it.
Baby has also been tested with other dogs and has done well. We believe that she could live harmoniously with other dogs. Her previous owner also said that she loves kids. She acts much younger than age suggests and her bloodwork is remarkable for a dog of that age.
Baby’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
Her microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue. The adoption center is open to the public Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the staff at 805.737-7755.