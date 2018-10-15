Try 1 month for 99¢
101618 Pet of the week Sunbear

Sunbear is a one-year-old male, brown brindle Catahoula Leopard Hound mix available for adoption at the La PAWS Adoption Center.

He is a sweet playful dog who is looking for a family to call his own.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Sunbear’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at La PAWS. To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with La PAWS, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or call call (805) 737-7755.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags