Reese is an adorable six-year-old male German shepherd dog available for adoption at Animal Services in Lompoc.
He is a sweet dog who gets along well with other dogs. Reese’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or call (805) 737-7755.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (805) 737-7755.