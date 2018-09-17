Poppy is an adorable eight-year-old female, black Chihuahua available for adoption at the La PAWS Adoption Center.
She's a very sweet, quiet, calm dog who is looking for a family to give her the attention she craves.
Poppy’s adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
Her microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at La PAWS.
