La PAWS Adoption Center is the Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services located at 1501 West Central Avenue. The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please call (805) 737-7755 and the friendly staff will be happy to assist you.