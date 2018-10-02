Freda is a talkative 2 1/2-year-old female, red and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at the La PAWS Adoption Center. She likes toys and other dogs but would do best in a family without children.
Freda’s adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
Her microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at La PAWS. To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with La PAWS, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the La PAWS wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.