Freda is a talkative 2 1/2-year-old female, red and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at the La PAWS Adoption Center. She likes toys and other dogs but would do best in a family without children.

Freda’s adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Her microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at La PAWS. To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with La PAWS, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the La PAWS wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

La PAWS Adoption Center is the Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services located at 1501 West Central Avenue. The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please call (805) 737-7755 and the friendly staff will be happy to assist you.

