C.A.R.E.4Paws offering safe haven program for pets exposed to domestic violence

In response to emotional and financial stress caused by shelter-at-home orders relating to COVID-19, C.A.R.E.4Paws' Safe Haven program has joined forces with agency partners to ensure domestic violence victims have a safe place for their pets when leaving an abusive situation.

The organization's executive director and co-founder, Isabelle Gullo, said that family violence affects not just adults and children, but pets as well – putting them in harm's way.

“Now more than ever, we need to provide a safety net for those in need of support,” said Gullo. “Safe Haven will protect and care for pets until they can be reunited with their loving owners. We hope this encourages community members to reach out for help and seek safety with their companion animals.”

Gullo said that family violence statistics were staggering even before shelter-at-home orders were enforced, and now with the added isolation and lack of social support, risk of domestic violence has increased.

She said that 85% of women who were surveyed upon entering domestic violence shelters, reported that their pets had been threatened, tortured or killed by their partners. And for many victims, that may prevent them from leaving out of fear something will happen to the animal.

