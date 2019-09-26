In remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi and his love for all creatures great and small, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church will host its annual “Blessing of the Animals” event on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Pet owners are invited to bring their family pets on a lead or in a crate, to receive a special individual prayer of blessing conducted by Rev. Dr. Randall Day, pastor and rector of St. Mark’s. Blessings begin at 5 p.m.
The casual service will be held outdoors in front of the church, located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in downtown Los Olivos. In the rare case of inclement weather, Day says the event will be held inside the church’s Stacy Hall.
If a pet cannot be transported or is unable to attend, a photograph can be blessed in their place.
“These creatures are our companions and friends, and we as loving humans can learn from them, especially when it comes to living in the moment," Day said. "Our pets will never discuss their 10-year strategic plans and they will never talk about how they regretted eating that last biscuit."
All ages are welcome, and children may also bring stuffed animal toys to be blessed.
During the event, guests will be entertained by multi-instrumentalist Adam Phillips, founder/director of Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra.
The service will be followed by a complimentary reception, featuring animal treats and water for pets. Beverages, wine and cheese will be available to human guests.
"Pets are here to remind us that we are alive now, to be awake, and show us life and unconditional love. We welcome all residents and visitors to join us in this celebration of the gift of the whole creation."
For more information, contact the Church office at (805) 688-4454 or visit www.SMITV.org.
