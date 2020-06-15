Permits in the works for Solvang's 2020 4th of July parade

While this year's Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival has been cancelled due to pandemic concerns, approval for Solvang's Independence Day parade is moving forward, according to Solvang Rotary Club member and longtime Fourth of July parade announcer Allan Jones.
"The club plans on making the parade happen this year as long as full approvals can be obtained," Jones said. "The City leaders are excited and ready for it, along with so many in the community."
To help lighten the financial load, Solvang Rotary Club, which hosts the parade, is seeking sponsors to assist with covering the $3,500 cost that is usually recouped by the post-parade BBQ in Solvang Park, which may or may not be held this year due to safety restrictions.
Flat Fender Friends club president Dennis Beebe said that although the fireworks and other July 4 activities have been cancelled, car club members are ready to make their appearance at the Independence Day parade even if they are limited to one unit of military vehicles.
To inquire about parade sponsorship or for more information, visit www.solvangrotary.com or email Allan Jones at allan@santaynezvalley.com
070419 Solvang 4th of July 03.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 01.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 02.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 04.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 05.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 06.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 07.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 08.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 09.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 10.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 11.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 12.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 13.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 14.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 15.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 16.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 17.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 18.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 19.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 20.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 21.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 22.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 23.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 24.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 25.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 26.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 27.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 28.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 29.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 30.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 31.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 32.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 33.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 34.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 35.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 36.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 37.jpg
070419 Solvang 4th of July 38.jpg
070419 Solvang Fourth of July Parade
Clad in black and gold, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's class of 2020 showed their school spirit on Friday morning to celebrate what would have been their graduation day.
Santa Barbara County public libraries are beginning the process of extending curbside pickup services to their respective communities, signaling an impending reopening nearly three months after the pandemic forced library closures and halted all in-person business.
All entries are due by July 6.
This month marks the 215th year anniversary of the Old Mission Santa Inés, established in September of 1804. The mission was officially named …
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.