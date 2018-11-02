As Domestic Violence Awareness Month ends, People Helping People (PHP) continues to promote activities in the Valley to raise the public’s understanding of the impacts of domestic violence on families and the community.
This year PHP hosted a luncheon for local hair salon professionals.
Last year, the state Legislature passed Assembly Bill (AB) 326 that requires these professionals to complete a health and safety course that includes a component covering the signs of domestic violence and abuse. The law is intended to provide salon professionals with tools that will help them to support their clients and furnish information on how and where to refer them for additional guidance.
In the Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, and Lompoc Valleys, PHP is that organizational referral resource. For more than 18 years, PHP has operated the Advocates for Domestic and Child Abuse Prevention Program (ADCAP) which offers support to victims of domestic violence (intimate partner abuse). PHP services include emergency response by a trained advocate to domestic violence crime scenes, counseling and support services, emergency shelter, and assistance navigating the legal system.
Arcelia Sencion, the director of PHP’s domestic violence prevention program, said, “We recognize the unique relationship salon professionals have with their clients; they’re often both a service provider and friend. Salon professionals develop long-term relationships with their clients and deeply care about them."
PHP staff and volunteers thought it was important to let the salon professionals know about the extent of services offered by PHP. Sencion added, “we are not trying to make these service providers counselors but want them to be comfortable listening for the signs of abuse, offering support and connecting them to PHP’s ADCAP program staff who can assist the victims and explore safe alternative options.”
For the past five years, PHP’s ADCAP has served an annual average of 160 clients while responding to 50 or more domestic violence crime incidents each year.
The luncheon hosted by PHP was attended by 25 who enjoyed food prepared by Roblar Winery and presentations from Megan Rheinschild and McGaw of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim Witness Program; 3rd Supervisorial District Representative, Elizabeth Farnum: and ADCAP Emergency Response Team Advocate, Maggie Johnson.