People Helping People's (PHP) wine label, Vino de Sueños, was recently named as one of seven "Wineries that Let You Drink for Good" in Wine Enthusiast Magazine.
The article listed charitable wine brands that included PHP’s Vino de Sueños, a label conceived by local premium winemakers with the aim to fundraise for Santa Ynez, Los Alamos and Lompoc Valley farm and vineyard workers in need.
Wine Enthusiast Magazine notes in the article that Vino de Sueños is also the official partner and beneficiary of the upcoming Santa Barbara Vintners Wine Futures Tasting, an event sponsored by the Santa Barbara Vintners to empower PHP's Vino de Sueños mission.
Also named were Santa Barbara County wine labels, Presqu’ile Winery's Rescue Wine Collection that benefits the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society and Stolpman Vineyard's La Cuadrilla label that benefits the lives of agricultural workers.
Santa Barbara Vintners Wine Futures event tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.sbcountywines.com.
People Helping People is a 501 c-3 non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of men, women and children in the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos and surrounding areas by addressing emergency and basic needs and furnishing comprehensive integrated family and individual support services.
To learn more about PHP, its programs, and ways that you can help, please visit www.syvphp.org or call 805-686-0295.