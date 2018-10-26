Attention at People Helping People (PHP) is turning to preparations for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday programs. PHP coordinates valley-wide programs to serve those in need at Thanksgiving and Christmas and staff and volunteers are already very busy planning their projects, requesting donations of turkeys, and recruiting additional volunteers to distribute turkeys and gifts. To make these programs successful PHP needs assistance from community members.
At Thanksgiving, PHP expands its regular biweekly food program to distribute turkeys and all the fixings to approximately 275 low-income families and seniors. To do this, PHP must obtain food donations to supplement the nearly 10,000 pounds of food it normally delivers via its bi-weekly food program the Tuesday prior to the holiday.
PHP begins planning for Thanksgiving early with the hope that by alerting the public to the need for turkeys, they can help all the families income-qualified for assistance. Donations of turkeys and other traditional accompaniments, “turkey Bucks”, or cash gifts for those items can be made at PHP’s Service Center at 545 North Alisal Road in Solvang. PHP staff has already arranged for freezer and storage space so that PHP can begin taking donations immediately. You may also call Victor at 686-0295 to arrange a donation or even a pick-up.
Fulfill-A-Wish
PHP must also begin planning for its 24th annual valley-wide Christmas program named “Fulfill-A-Wish.” In the true spirit of the Christmas season, a large cast of PHP staff and volunteers partner with “Toys 4 Tots” to distribute toys, gifts and clothing to families throughout the area. PHP is the only official organization in the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valleys designated by the Marine Corps Reserve to accept Toys 4 Tots donations. According to PHP, they've been able to serve Los Alamos in large part due to a grant from the Los Alamos Men’s Club.
Although families must meet income qualifications to participate in the PHP Fulfill-A-Wish program, the eligibility and distribution process is completed with the utmost sensitivity to and respect for the dignity of the families. All items distributed at Fulfill-A-Wish are derived from donated materials or purchased with cash gifts specified for that purpose. More than $20,000 in goods and 30 volunteers are needed to help fulfill families’ most basic needs at Christmas. Last year, PHP’s Fulfill-A-Wish Program assisted 76 families, including more than 190 children.
Erica Valdés, PHP associate development director, said that many of those assisted are victims of domestic violence, single moms, and very low-income families working in the local service and agricultural industries.
PHP will distribute Christmas gifts from the Fulfill-A-Wish Boutique which will be located at 141 E. Hwy. 246, Unit A, in the Buellton Park Center. The space is donated by JoAnn Taylor and The Lauren Company. On that day, families and individuals meeting the PHP eligibility criteria will be scheduled to visit the Boutique and choose a limited number of gifts based upon the size of their family. PHP’s Wilkins indicated that the boutique will be open into the evening in order to accommodate working families.
PHP’s Chief Executive Officer, Dean Palius, stated that "the Fulfill-A-Wish program represents the very best of the Valley community. It is an amazing outpouring of generosity of many individuals and groups in the Valley. A great debt of gratitude is owed to the many businesses, schools, churches, and agencies that sponsor locations for donation boxes, the staff of C&D, LLC that donate many hours to set-up and decorate the boutique, and to the many other generous volunteers and donors who give of their time, toys, clothing, and funds.”
To make donating to Fulfill-A-Wish convenient, donation boxes advertising Toys 4 Tots and “wish lists” will be available throughout the Valley beginning in mid-November. And again for the second time this year, PHP and the Rotary Club of Buellton are making additional boxes available to collect gently worn coats to help individuals stay warm through the winter months. In addition to the hundreds of toys needed each year, the Fulfill-A-Wish program is especially in need of clothing for children, from infants to teens, and gift items suitable for teens. According to PHP staff, gift cards are a great option for teen contributions.
Individuals or groups interested in making a donation can receive a list of recommended items from PHP (686-0295 or marisela@syvphp.org). Purchase any of the items on the wish list, and drop them unwrapped in one of the donation boxes around the community or deliver them to the People Helping People Offices at 545 North Alisal Road, Solvang.
Individuals and families can support PHP’s Fulfill-A-Wish Program and help make this a happier holiday season for Valley families and children with a donation of a gift, wrapping paper, or cash; placement of a donation box in a business; or by volunteering time to fulfill Christmas wishes. For additional information, you may contact Marisela at People Helping People at 686-0295 or marisela@syvphp.org.