Pacific Conservatory Theatre announces Kitty Balay’s role as a PCPA Resident Artist -- actor, director, and teacher in the conservatory -- has now expanded to include the title Director of Engagement.
In this new role, she will be initiating and implementing special audience engagement activities geared to enhance the audience experience, cultivate new connections for the theatre in the community, and increase the vitality of PCPA’s relationship with existing patrons.
Artistic Director Mark Booher said, “We are very excited to put Kitty’s skill and community knowledge to work, building on relationships she has developed for years, while also building structures and resources to support the deepening and expansion of how the PCPA engages with the community.”
Balay will be heading up PCPA’s Community Speaks, a verbatim theatre project, PCPA Reads, in which PCPA actors read books to thousands of local elementary students, as well as conducting special workshops such as the recent Audition Training class that was taught prior to the young performer auditions for Peter Pan.
She has an MFA from UC Irvine, and has been with PCPA since 1989, appearing in more than 80 productions. In the conservatory she teaches voice and speech and is often called upon to serve as dialect coach for actors in various productions.