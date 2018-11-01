An individual who exemplifies the Vaquero lifestyle or is actively involved in the preservation of Vaquero heritage is selected each year as the “Honored Vaquero” by the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum. And for the 34th year, a local cowboy has again been chosen.
Joe Olla, president of the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Carriage House, recently announced that Paul Righetti, a long-time Historical Museum member and Rancheros Visitadores member since 1979, has been named the 2018 Vaquero of the Year.
Olla explained that Righetti and his family epitomize the vaquero tradition in everything they do. "Since the 1860’s, Paul and his forbearers, initially dairy farmers, have cultivated and ranched the land that has been in the family for years. Paul’s commitment to the Vaquero way of honoring the land and his family, shine through his entire life.”
Righetti said when he initially received the exciting news, he was shocked then hesitant. He told Olla, a friend of 30 years, "That's for old guys!" But he says Olla shot back, "You are old, Paul."
"I am very humbled to be chosen as the Vaquero of the Year. It's a great honor," said Righetti.
Growing up
Growing up, Righetti recalls starting out a young boy breaking horses and participating in all aspects of typical ranch life, but credits his uncle Ernest as the true vaquero. His uncle immersed himself in the tradition by starting a successful equine breeding program with five Palomino stallions standing at stud on the family’s ranch back in the late 20s and 30s. History tells us that the Palomino was richly entwined in the history of Santa Barbara at that time, he said.
“Back in those days, the vaquero was dealing with a different kind of colt or filly than we are handling now. Both horse and human have become more domesticated in these intervening years, and the notion and language of ‘breaking’ a horse is now arcane and outdated,” he said.
Born in 1948, Righetti graduated from Righetti High School (named after his uncle) then later, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo where he played football and baseball. His great-grandfather started the Righetti cattle operation in 1886 on the family’s ancestral ranch south of Orcutt. Righetti took over the enterprise 93 years later, when his father died unexpectedly at a young age in 1979.
Before then, in 1970, Righetti married Susan Minetti, whose parents Clarence and Rosalie originally founded the Far Western Tavern in Guadalupe, joining two celebrated Santa Maria families by marriage.
“My brother-in-law, Tyke, with whom Clarence and I were 1978 world champion team penners and Susan’s sister, Marie, were there from the start when the Far Western Tavern was founded in 1958," explained Righetti. "It was the beginning of what is now known as the 'Farm to Table' movement; literally beef from our ranches and vegetables from our produce operations, to the customers at the Far Western Restaurant." Susan also started her business -- Susie Q Brand Products -- to accompany the Far Western’s Santa Maria Style Barbecue which has become world-famous.”
All of his family members and in-law relations are involved in the ranching enterprise, he says, including his son, Tim, who works alongside him, and his daughter, Renee, who does the books and whose daughter, Regan, placed ninth in the world rankings at this year’s High School National Finals Rodeo in the girls cutting-horse competition.
Righetti says from the outset of his vocation as a rancher, he recognized the symbiotic relationship between developing a well-trained vaquero-inspired bridle horse, roping competitions, herding cattle and sound animal husbandry skills including the artificial insemination of cattle to improve their quality for breeding and consumption.
"Our family is committed to organic and sustainable ranching techniques and strategies as an integral part of our business," he said.
Additionally, he explains that the family also prefers calving season in the fall from mid-September to Dec. 1, so as to take advantage of the green grass in the spring.
"I've been blessed with an incredible family, devoted friends, and caring and helpful neighbors. I'll continue to do all that I can to promote ranching activities and the vaquero tradition," Righetti said, adding, "I better get back to the ranch."
The Vaquero of the Year and Vaquero Artist of the Year will both be celebrated at the Vaquero Gala, Friday, Nov. 9th at 6:30 p.m. at the Museum's courtyard. Each will be honored with a uniquely engraved sterling silver scarf holder and customary western-style scarf.
Advance ticket sales for the Vaquero Preview Party & Dinner/Auction can be purchased online at www.santaynezmuseum.org or at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, located at 3596 Sagunto Street.