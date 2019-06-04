Co-founder of the Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Association, horsewoman and longtime Santa Ynez Valley News columnist, Patricia "Pat" Patterson Murphy died on May 13, shortly after celebrating her 94th birthday.
Her daughter, Shannon Clay, who lives on Foxen Canyon Road in the Santa Maria Valley, said Monday that Murphy lived life on her own terms and continued to "write her own script" until the end.
"She had a great life," said Clay. "She went out in style."
Born in Waterloo, Iowa in 1925, surrounded by cornfields, cattle, horses and sheep, Murphy moved to California where she was raised by an aunt and a grandmother after her mother died.
The move west would lead her back to her farming roots.
In 1970, she and late husband Rex Murphy designed and built their home "Spirit Oaks Farm" in the Santa Ynez Valley, where her interest in Suffolk sheep blossomed. Not long after, her interest materialized into a successful family business that spanned decades.
Murphy explained in a 1981 interview with Gai Brand, a Santa Ynez Valley editor, that she had decided to raise sheep when the family was still living in Southern California, simply because they are a versatile animal that is more easily managed.
"Sheep were the first livestock animals that were domesticated by primitive man," Murphy said at the time. "I figure any animal that had been serving man for 10,000 years had to be a winner."
Spirit Oaks Farm bred a wide variety of ewes that showed at fairs and expositions, and were sold in many states, Canada and Egypt.
Elaine Revelle, a Valley resident who has been a Santa Ynez Valley News columnist since 1971, said she met Murphy in the 70s during a time when the Valley was a small agricultural town. Revelle said she purchased lambs on a few occasions from Murphy for her own daughters who were participating in 4-H at the time.
Not long after, they would become closer through journalism.
"She was bigger than life, tiny, but bigger than life," Revelle said, remembering the 47-year freelance journalist as always well dressed and a great hostess. "She was kind of a hoot. I really liked her."
Preserving and championing agriculture and rural life in the Valley became Murphy's life purpose, her daughter said. Whether attending fundraisers or social events, she could usually be seen with paper and pen in hand, interviewing her next subject to feature in her monthly column, "Wool-gathering" which later became "Inside News."
Murphy wrote her columns for the Santa Ynez Valley News for nearly 40 years, retiring Inside News in 2015. She continued to write the column "Hoofbeats" for several more years.
"It’s been a wonderful trip, covering one of the loveliest places on earth. It was especially fun and rewarding because of its fascinating people. We have had some of the most gracious celebrities, and most intriguing personalities, from cowboys to billionaires. In fact, these people are responsible for me writing the book “Santa Ynez Valley Secrets,” Murphy wrote in her 2015 farewell column.
Murphy was also an unofficial match-maker.
Longtime locals Lance and Judy Brown said she was a special person to them for many reasons that include having introduced them 24 years ago.
"I was managing Michael Jackson's ranch at the time and Pat was interviewing me for her book Santa Ynez Valley Secrets. At the end of the interview she said, 'What are you looking for in a companion?' I sort of gave her my wish list," Lance Brown recalled. "She was instrumental in getting us together."
Judy Brown remembers meeting Murphy in a creative writing class prior to meeting her husband. "She was always learning something new and taking classes," she said of her late friend. "She was so special to us. We hold her dear in our hearts."
In addition to capturing and writing about the essence of the Valley, Murphy served on the Solvang Board of Human Services, founded Friends of Youth in Agriculture, and volunteered on various committees throughout the Valley, according to her daughter.
She was also a veterinary science leader for Lucky Clover 4-H, an active member of the local Santa Ynez FFA program, and was appointed to the Santa Barbara County Fair Board by the Governor, and served for 12 years.
Clay, who with her family will keep the family farm alive, said that her mother never made herself the focal point of life because she was so incredibly inspired by the people around her and the bucolic splendor of Valley life.
Drawn from Murphy's experiences, Clay penned "A Love Letter to the Valley from Pat Murphy," as a tribute and final goodbye to the community her mother loved and served.
"This landscape, which we call the Valley, is peaceful and serene, yet majestic and strong. I am filled with an abundance of gratitude for those who have come before me, those who understood the earnest responsibility of being good stewards of the land, the gravity of working in harmony with each season that Mother Nature presents.
I love these things that the Valley offers to each of us, if we but partake. The sheer essence of the Valley draws us to be our best. I find the Valley and the people who love it have become essential to my joy. It has been my home and I am grateful beyond words for these blessings.
I am traveling now, coming to the end of my journey. I can see myself driving my old truck; I feel my hands on the wheel. I’m traveling over the Pass, the coastal fog is behind me now, and as I break over the top I look down at this rich Santa Ynez Valley as it rolls out in front of me like reams and reams of beautiful emerald green velvet and taffeta; the oak trees beckon me, their limbs embrace me. I am home."
The entire tribute letter can be read at www.syvnews.com.
Yogi Berra once said, it’s deja vu all over again, and I know just how he felt. However, it’s back to the beginning for this one.