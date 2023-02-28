This unique combination of theatre, circus and cabaret features an "innovative horror storyline that is not for the faint of heart and was created for mature audiences only," according to the event organizers.
According to Paranormal Cirque, the show will push audiences into a parallel world, "surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents" that will amaze audiences and blend the lines between reality and the imagination.
Paranormal Cirque uses a careful casting selection to unite the best artists from all over the world. The jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, aerial stunts and mystifying magic are just a few of the circus arts visitors can expect to see in this new production.
Animal acts are not featured in this adult-orientated show.
Tickets can be purchased now starting at $20 depending on availability, however the shows are age restricted and anyone under 18 is required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian as the shows contain adult language and material.
No one under the age of 13 will be permitted to attend this show.