The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library are inviting the community to participate in their colorful, and comfortable, annual Painted Chair fundraiser starting in April.
Community artists donate their time, skill and artistic expression to create "book-inspired" chairs or other items that are then raffled off to the public. Proceeds from the sales of the works support reading and literacy programs in the community and the Santa Maria Public Library.
Raffle Tickets are one for $1 or 6 for $5 and are available for purchase at the storefront location on the second floor of Santa Maria Town Center East near Macy's starting at 10 a.m. on April 1.
Drawings for the winners will be held at 4 p.m. April 14. Winners don’t need to be present and the drawing to win.
Find more information on the event on Friends of the Santa Maria Library website,
https://fsmpl.org.
A crow peeks over artist Jean Quintana's chair inspired by author George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" book is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library.
Artist Denise Penelope Azua made a chair inspired by "The Alchemist," which is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library.
Artist Angelica Anguiano Alcarez's chair inspired by the "No David!" book, which is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library.
Artist David Standley made a chair inspired "Doctor Who: I Am a Dalek," which is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library. In the background is a quilt featuring Santa Maria's logo.
Artist Randy Newell made a chair inspired "Dial M for Murder," which is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library.
Artist Matt Gentile made a chair inspired by "Baseball: An Illustrated History," which is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library.
Artist Shelly Malcolm made a chair inspired by "Honeymoon with My Brother," which is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library.
Artist Angelina Calahan made a chair inspired "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," which is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library.
Artist Steve Kennington made a chair inspired the "Where the Red Fern Grows" book, which is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library.
Artist Deb Hoffnagle made a chair inspired by "Imogen Cunningham: Flora," which is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library.
Artist Marvella Lopez Jimenez made a chair inspired by "The Giving Tree" book, which is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library.
Artists Dean and Deborah Hildinger-Young made a chair inspired by the "Good Boy, Fergus!" book, which is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library.
Artist Cynthia Thacker made a chair inspired by "The Signature of All Things," which is on display in the Painted Chairs raffle that benefits the Santa Maria Public Library. In the background at left is Gloria Mulder's chair from "Anasi the Spider."
Altrusa Santa Maria volunteer Karla Castro takes a photo of some of the chairs on display in the annual Santa Maria Public Library Painted Chair fundraiser.
Artist Jean Quintana's chair, inspired by one of author George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" books, is on display in the annual Painted Chair fundraiser for the Santa Maria Public Library.
A group of artists, including Barbara Cooper, Barry McCampbell, Kim Probert and Patricia and Greg Veatch, made a chair inspired by "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter," featuring wooden axes for armrests, that is on display is on display in the annual Painted Chair fundraiser for the Santa Maria Public Library.
Artist Angelina Calahan made a chair and desk inspired by "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea."
Artist Eileen Chavez made a chair inspired by "The Little Mermaid" book "The Tail of Emily Windsnap."
