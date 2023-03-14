Sixth annual Painted Chair fundraiser begins Saturday
Book-inspired chairs are beginning to arrive at the Town Center Mall for the Friends of the Santa Maria Library Painted Chair Raffle.

 Len Wood, Staff

The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library are inviting the community to participate in their colorful, and comfortable, annual Painted Chair fundraiser starting in April. 

Community artists donate their time, skill and artistic expression to create "book-inspired" chairs or other items that are then raffled off to the public. Proceeds from the sales of the works support reading and literacy programs in the community and the Santa Maria Public Library.

Raffle Tickets are one for $1 or 6 for $5 and are available for purchase at the storefront location on the second floor of Santa Maria Town Center East near Macy's starting at 10 a.m. on April 1.

The Santa Maria Library is raffling off chairs painted with inspiration from famous literary works. The annual event raises money for the library and is held at the Town Center East Mall in Santa Maria at the Book Store storefront on the second floor.

GALLERY: Painted Chairs for the library

The sixth annual Painted Chair raffle, sponsored by The Friends of the Santa Maria Library, kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

