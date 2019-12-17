{{featured_button_text}}

The small boutique town of Los Alamos threw themselves a community-centered soiree Saturday to officially usher in the holidays.

Ahead of the annual Holiday Stroll evening event, a group of "luminaria elves" prepared 1,100 brown paper bags filled with sand and light-giving battery candles that lined Bell Street, the town's main drag, according to Jeffrey Bloom of Jeffrey Bloom Photography who was there to capture event highlights. The luminaries were sponsored by The Alamos Hotel.

As night fell, local residents, community members and visitors from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County filled local eateries and tasting rooms awaiting the 5 p.m. tree lighting ceremony held in the town's center of Ferrini Park.

Los Alamos resident Michael Nicola said that while luminaries were being constructed earlier in the day, he saw large families with strollers already making their way into town.

"It was the first time in many years that the event has featured luminaries," said Nicola, who also serves as vice president of The Los Alamos Business Association (LABA) – formed just last year to help the local business community grow and thrive. The group co-sponsored the event alongside The Los Alamos Valley Men's Club.

According to Nicola, over 1,000 attendees filtered through the town over the course of the evening, dining, sipping and shopping at local businesses whose doors remained opened until late.

"The bars in town were packed, the new business, Puff Lounge, was packed, and stores were filled with people that were buying," he said. "It was spectacular." 

The lighting of the community tree was accompanied by a group of caroling Olga Reed Elementary students who inspired attendees to join in the holiday spirit and sing favorite holiday tunes.

"Everyone said, let's take something that was beloved in this town in years past and bring forward the tradition to the new times," he said. "We love our town."

LABA will meet this week to begin plans for next year's Holiday Stroll which Nicola says will include a Christmas parade, tree decorating and a scribe station for kids to write letters to Santa.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0