Ray Strong Tribute at Wildling Museum

The portrait of Ray Strong by Deborah Veldkamp is part of a larger collection found at Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

 Contributed Photo

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature has announced a special program to celebrate the life and legacy of Santa Barbra artist Ray Strong (1905-2006), as part of an exhibition entitled “Ray Strong: A Collector’s Passion,” which will remain on display until Monday, July 8.

Oak Group artists Arturo Tello, Michael Drury, John Iwerks and Chris Chapman, along with collector David Parker, will launch the special program with their personal memories of working with and being inspired by Strong, according to the Museum.

Everyone in attendance will be encouraged to share their own personal stories about the legendary artist who co-founded and mentored dozens of artists through The Oak Group.

"It could be argued that Strong is one of the most influential artists in our region with a whole generation of artists having been influenced by his artistry, indomitable spirit and strong environmental ethic," said museum executive director Stacey Otte-Demangate.

Collector Dave Parker will close the program to talk with interested audience members about his exhibition on the first floor, “Ray Strong: A Collector’s Passion.” Refreshments will also be available.

For more information about the exhibition and the museum, visit www.WildlingMuseum.org or contact Stacey Otte-Demangate at stacey@wildlingmuseum.org or 805-686-8216.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

