Visit the Santa Ynez Valley (VisitSYV) celebrated a successful year in tourism at their annual meeting on June 13. Reflecting on the prior calendar year, the event, which was held at Hotel Corque in downtown Solvang, highlighted 2018 successes and early 2019 accomplishments.
Presenting the new data to organization members, public officials and community attendees, VisitSYV President & CEO Shelby Sim reported that the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) tracked a 8.31% increase in Santa Ynez Valley's tourism business improvement district (TBID) compared to 2017, and a 28.5% jump in the first quarter of 2019 compared to last year. The DMO measures its success each year partly by assessing the increase in local hotel occupancy reflected in their annual funds.
“It’s wonderful to be able to reflect back on a good year, but it’s great to be able to show that this year has started out even better,” Sim said.
Recognizing that hospitality is a large contributing factor to the Valley's economic success, VisitSYV honored three standout industry professionals for their community efforts.
Marcy Payne, director of recreation at Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort, was recognized for her 26 years of service in hospitality with the “Spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley” award; Crystal “Pink” DeLongpre, chef de cuisine at Root 246 and Hotel Corque, was recognized for her dedication and passion for sourcing and supporting local with the “Ambassador of the Santa Ynez Valley” award; and Giorgio Curti, owner of Amaranto Catering, was recognized for exceptional community support and service with the “Spirit of Community” award.
The 2019-21 VisitSYV board of directors was also announced: Linda Johansen of Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn & King Frederik Inn, chairman; Andrew Economon of Chumash Enterprises, representing Hotel Corque, vice chairman; Sherrie FitzGerald of Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort, secretary; John Richardson of Santa Ynez Inn, treasurer; Will Henry of PICO; Budi Kazali of Ballard Inn & Gathering Table; Karla Azahar of Santa Ynez Valley Marriott; Jonathan Rosenson of Mirabelle Inn & First & Oak; and Louise Smith of Louise’s Kitchen Table.
The will begin serving their term in July.
