On May 6 at 7 p.m., we held our general Vineyard 4-H club meeting at Pine Grove Elementary School. The theme was Western Night, so everyone dressed up in their country outfits. Officer elections were held for next year's officers, speeches were given by all candidates and the club voted for their choices.
A demonstration was given by the Baking Project, in which they demonstrated how to make no-bake cookies for an easy snack. The Rabbit Group gave a presentation on specific breeds and qualities of rabbits and how to feed them healthily. Layla Powell gave a presentation on foraging for mushrooms.
Our next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 3 at Pine Grove Elementary School. The theme will be Aloha!