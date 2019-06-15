At 7 p.m. June 3, Vineyard 4-H held our general club meeting at Pine Grove Elementary School. The theme was Aloha Night, we all dressed up in our summer wear.
We started the meeting off with the installation of the new officers. All the club members congratulated the new officers on their new positions.
Our last project reports were given from the Gardening and Arts & Crafts groups. Our last committee reports were given from the Animal Shelter and Beach Clean Up committees. Club members gave reports about 4-H Exhibit Day and the experiences they had. We also had a Beach Clean-Up Bucket decorating contest.
Our last group get together will be June 15 and it will be a barbecue at Waller Park. Everyone is excited for the upcoming Santa Barbara County Fair in July. I hope everyone had an amazing year, See you at the fair!