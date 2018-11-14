Victoria Juarez, an experienced nonprofit professional who has led Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to new fiscal and programmatic heights as executive director, has been named president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. She will begin serving in her new role Dec. 3.
“There is no other organization in Santa Barbara County I’d rather lead,” Juarez said. “The Foundation’s mission, to help local students to and through college, resonates deeply with me because I’ve experienced higher education’s transformative impact firsthand."
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $108 million to more than 50,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.