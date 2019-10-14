{{featured_button_text}}
101519 Photo of the Week

Laura O'Shaughnessy, pictured, informs customers of the benefits of using lavender products. Clairmont Farm of Los Olivos has 187-year-old olive trees that were planted by Spanish missionaries along the narrow road at the entrance of the farm. The beautiful grounds invite customers to sit at the outdoor tables and enjoy the relaxing setting. Owners Meryl Tanz and co-owner Sean Crowder have been in business for 22 years.

Every Tuesday Santa Ynez Valley News editors will select and display a photo that best represents the local landscape, people and lifestyle of the Santa Ynez Valley. To submit your photos for a chance to be selected as "Valley View" photo of the week, email landre@leecentralcoastnews.com.

