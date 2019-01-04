Tony Vallejo is the new president of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. Vallejo, who recently was honored as Volunteer of the Year at Goleta’s Finest, has sat on UBCG Board for three years.
“I am thrilled to be working with Tony as our Board President not only because he is so well-respected, but because he is an alum of our great organization," said CEO Michael Baker. "Seeing one of our club members grow up and lead a successful life and volunteer to give back to their club is really something special to be part of."
“It is an honor to serve as the President of the Board and follow in Eloy’s footsteps," Vallejo said. "The clubs are a vital part of our community. Our amazing staff live our mission every day, ‘To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.’ My goal is to continue this and serve even more kids in our wonderful community.”