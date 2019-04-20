Two Santa Maria High School AVID students will receive $20,000 scholarships from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.
Erika Cerna Arroyo and Isabel Alfaro will receive the funds to help them next year at four-year colleges or universities, according to Kimberley Washington, Saint College and Career Center specialist.
“Since I was little, I have had two goals in mind,’’ Arroyo said. “I wanted to go to college, and I wanted to keep my parents from going into debt for paying for my education. I can now say I have achieved both.’’
Santa Maria High counselor Margarita Guillen-Franco described Arroyo as a “stellar student who showed grit and determination to succeed academically no matter what circumstances she was faced with.’’
AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a college readiness program that closes the achievement gap for all students.