Santa Maria High School student and scholarship recipient Erika Cerna Arroyo

Santa Maria High School student Erika Cerna Arroyo is the recipient of a $20,000 scholarship from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

Two Santa Maria High School AVID students will receive $20,000 scholarships from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

Erika Cerna Arroyo and Isabel Alfaro will receive the funds to help them next year at four-year colleges or universities, according to Kimberley Washington, Saint College and Career Center specialist.

“Since I was little, I have had two goals in mind,’’ Arroyo said. “I wanted to go to college, and I wanted to keep my parents from going into debt for paying for my education. I can now say I have achieved both.’’

Santa Maria High counselor Margarita Guillen-Franco described Arroyo as a “stellar student who showed grit and determination to succeed academically no matter what circumstances she was faced with.’’

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a college readiness program that closes the achievement gap for all students.

