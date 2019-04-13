Two Santa Maria High School students have a Coke and a smile after winning $20,000 scholarships.
Isabella Blanco and Jennifer De Leon-Dominguez are Coca-Cola Scholars, making them two of 150 students from a nationwide pool of 95,715 applicants. The achievement-based scholarship is awarded to students who show the capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact to their school and community.
“I am ecstatic to be able to receive the Coca-Cola scholarship,’’ Blanco said. “This award represents a culmination of my efforts to create progressive change in Santa Maria and I am ready to represent my community in Atlanta.”
“I am so excited and honored to have been selected as a 2019 Coca-Cola Scholar,’’ De Leon-Dominguez said. “This program does not only provide me with financial support for college but also a network of 6,100 other visionary leaders who are the future. I know that this program will give me a family and countless opportunities that will help me succeed in the future.’’
The pair represent what being a “Saint” is all about, said school counselor Margarita Guillen-Franco.
“They are change agents, positively affecting others in their community,’’ she added.