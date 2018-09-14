Hungry families will find food and children and their parents facing homelessness will find housing and help thanks to a recent Trilogy Service Club event that raised more than $31,700 for Nipomo Food Basket and 5Cities Homeless Coalition.
Trilogy Service Club members, led by event chair Donna Rubin, organized a lavish “Masquerade Gala” at The Monarch Club at Trilogy with entertainment from Jon Stephen and Sound Investment, a special menu by executive chef Charles Weber and live and silent auctions.
Over 60 local wineries, businesses and individuals donated more than $20,000 in auction items and services.
Major sponsors included Alfano Motors, The Jean Morton Results Team, Pacific Premier Bank, Shea Homes, The Monarch Club, NKT Commercial, SLOCO Data and Printing and KVEC 920AM|92.5 FM.
“Our mission is to volunteer and fundraise for local nonprofit organizations serving families in need,” said Yvonne Williams, Trilogy Service Club president. “5Cities Homeless Coalition and Nipomo Food Basket both provide essential services in South County. We are pleased that so many individuals and local businesses in our community joined us in this worthwhile effort.”
5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC.org) serves communities from Nipomo to Avila Beach,mobilizing resources, fostering hope and advocating for the homeless and those facing homelessness. Funds raised by the gala will support families and children in crisis with one-on-one intervention.
Nipomo Food Basket (nipomofoodbasket.org), which serves more than 100 families each week, will reportedly establish a Building Fund in order to grow and better support the needs of the community.