As published in the Aug. 16, 1979 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
Along Valley roadways on Tuesday of this week, a strange and exciting event took place as old carriages collected by Jack Mitchell, first president of the Rancheros, made their way along the direction to Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society Museum in Santa Ynez.
Not horse driven, as originally designed, but following along behind pick-up trucks and moved by dedicated workers, the carriages moved one by one, into the carriage house which has been waiting their arrival for nearly a year. The renovated carriages, all sizes and all shapes, will be on preview during the annual society barbecue on Friday, August 4.