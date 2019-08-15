{{featured_button_text}}
081519 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Sept. 5, 1974 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

IT'S THAT TIME AGAIN: BACK TO SCHOOL Settling into new routines with some new friends, some old friends and a different teacher will occupy the youth of the Valley starting Tuesday. Mothers will heave a sigh of audible relief throughout the Valley as buses and bikes take away the sounds of summer and pen them up in classrooms with new scholastic worlds to explore. Breaking into school routines at Jonata school's kindergarten are Karen Anderson, left, Darren Janssen and Sandra Pratt. 

