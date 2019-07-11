As published in the Friday, Nov. 18, 1942 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
"The Heart H Strengthened at Tri-County 4-H Camp"
The 1932 tri-county White Oak Plat 4-H Club camp was a grand success of recreation of strengthening the heart "H" of the four "H's." Camp officially opened at supper on the evening of Tuesday, June 21st. It closed after the making of all awards on Sunday afternoon, June 26th. Everyone went home that day ready to go back to the hand "H" with a will.
The camp this year was run almost entirely by senior members of the three counties. Two joint meetings of the tri-county senior and leaders were held in Solvang during the spring to make plans for the camp. Every night after campfire a short senior-leaders' meeting was held in order to discuss everything necessary for the next day. All activities were under the direction of senior members. On Monday, June 20th, all of those who could went to camp in order to have it all ready for the junior members Tuesday evening.
All camp activities were carried on by four tribes arranged so that all adults, seniors and juniors were divided as evenly as possible. Campfire activities were carried out according to the challenge system. All games were played by tribal teams. Each individual winner of sports won points for his tribe going toward the grand total of the tribe.
Besides all the fun and recreation, there was some time put upon the other "H's." Demonstrations and talks on different club activities enumerated the head and hand "H's." The health "H" was taken care of by plenty of exercise and wholesome food. And the heart,"H" was greatly stimulated and strengthened.
After campfire on Saturday the regular candle ceremony was carried out. This ceremony shows how the learning and knowledge goes from the University to the Extension Service, from them to the local club leaders, thence to the senior and junior members of the many 4-H Clubs. It also has a significance to all members. From the campfire about which they all have enjoyed evenings full of fun, is taken the flame. It is the symbol of the spirit of 4-H Club work's being carried back to the many homes represented about the happy campfire. In this way did the real 1932 4-H Club camp end. (Signed) MERCEDES ERRO, R. D. 1, Goleta, Calif.