Three Righetti students were awarded for their work Monday during the Congressional Art Competition hosted by 24th District U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal.
Saige Glenn won third-place honors for his piece "Underneath We Are All The Same," and Philippe Ricard won fourth place for his piece, "Self-Made Man."
The People’s Choice award, voted on by Central Coast residents through Facebook photo likes, was awarded to Righetti’s Grace Schlereth for her work, “Growing Community on the Central Coast.”
Olivia Dong from San Luis Obispo High School won first place with her work, titled “A Portrait of Youth,” which will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for the next year. Dos Pueblos High School’s Jasmine Wada’s earned second-place honors with her painting, “Untitled."
“I’d like to congratulate Olivia and all of our creative high school artists who submitted their work for this year’s competition,” said Carbajal. “Putting yourself and your art out in public isn’t easy, so I thank each of them for sharing their talents with us. I look forward to finding inspiration from these works of art in our offices and every time I walk to the U.S. Capitol to vote!”
Students from across California’s 24th Congressional District were encouraged to participate in the annual competition. A total of 123 entries were submitted from local Central Coast high schools. The winning artwork was hand-selected by an independent panel of distinguished local artists this weekend in Santa Maria.