“Think Pink” Brunch coordinated by Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation’s (SYVCHF) Pink Ribbon Committee raised $32,000 for the hospital’s 3D Mammography Initiative.
Held on April 6 at the Hotel Corque ballroom in Solvang, the event featured a welcome reception, buffet brunch featuring “Think Pink” Rosé created by Hitching Post II Wines and a round of “P-I-N-K” bingo.
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Vice President Wende Cappetta welcomed more than 125 guests, many dressed in shades of pink, and introduced staff members including Nathan Hall, radiology manager, and mammography technicians Diann Ewell, Michelle Jones and Linda Rodriquez, who performed 1,392 mammograms in 2018.
SYVCH Foundation launched the 3D Mammography Initiative in October 2018 to purchase a digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) imaging system that uses a low-dose X-ray system and computer reconstructions to create 3D images of the breast.
Research shows that 3D mammography can detect 20% to 65% more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone.
SYVCH Foundation Administrator June Martin shared her personal passion for this initiative.
Early detection of breast cancer in her family has saved lives. She is passionate about this initiative that has already raised $380,000 toward the goal of $500,000 to bring a 3D system to the hospital in Solvang.
Event co-chairs and sponsors Tresha Sell and Gerry Shepherd thanked hard-working Pink Ribbon Committee members who raised funds 10 years ago for the first 2D mammography machine.
Current Pink Ribbon Committee volunteer members are Barbara Anderson, Becky Christenson, Lana Clark, Judith Dale, Kate Firestone, Pam Gnekow, Doris Holzheu, Linda Johansen, Puck Erickson Lohnas, June Martin, Tresha Sell and Gerry Shepherd.
Guest Speaker Dr. Gary Blum, an SYVCH radiologist, gave an introduction to breast cancer detection emphasizing two key elements — a physical breast exam by a physician and the screening mammography exam.
He said that compared to 2D exams, 3D procedures are an advanced detection tool, adding that 3D exams can also reduce the call back or “false alarm” rate by up to 40%.
Once the 3D mammography system is installed, it is estimated that the number of mammograms will definitely increase at the hospital, located at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.
Rousing rounds of bingo called by supporter Haley Firestone Jessup encouraged guests to spell out the letter P-I-N-K on their cards to win donated prizes including gift baskets, bottles of wine and the grand prize of a night’s stay at Fess Parker Wine Country Inn.
The event concluded with guests encouraged to make a donation by cash or check in return for a stylish “Think Pink” cap offered by members of the Rancheros Visitadores in their pink denim shirts.
Sponsors of the “Think Pink” Brunch were Gerry Shepherd, Montecito Bank & Trust, Hitching Post II Wines, Ken & JoAnn Verkler, Linda Johansen, Mullen & Henzell LLP, Jim Vreeland Ford, Tresha Sell and Rio Vista Chevrolet, Allen Anderson and Jane Shade, Judith Dale, Joanne Gordon and UBS Financial Services, C&D CPA-Advisors, D.L. Electric, Fess Parker Wine Country Inn and Sol Wave Water.