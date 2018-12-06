Pet owners are invited to bring their dog, cat, horse, iguana or whatever for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the 15th Annual Santa Paws. Participants will receive a framed photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Photos will be taken by Jeff Bowen again this year. There will also be a raffle for a large basket, a silent auction of several items and a bake sale.
The bake sale will directly pay for medical expenses for 6-month-old Keira, an Australian Shepherd mix, as she continues her battle with one or more embedded foxtails. She was rescued in New Cuyama with a senior horse named Chico. Both needed major medical care. Chico needed major dental work before he could eat properly, and both rescues were starving.
The event this year will be at Myra & Chelsi's grooming shop in the OSH Center in Santa Maria, 1954 S. Broadway, Suite F from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Central Coast Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will also be collecting gift cards for the Paradise fire victims for a special Christmas Dinner event later this month.
The CCSPCA will also be in the Orcutt Parade with a new event trailer lit up with Christmas lights. A special rescue will be walking in the parade with his new dad ... Koda, who is a young German Shepherd who was rescued as a 5 1/2-month-old pup with multiple broken bones and three times broken hips. He had to have major surgery on both hips and four months of rehabilitation with a water rehab center in Morro Bay. When CCSPCA first got him he couldn't walk, and now he is in the parade.
CCSPCA thanks the community for their support. For more information: www.centralcoastspca.org, centralcoastspca@yahoo.com or 805-937-1766.