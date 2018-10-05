On Thursday, Sept. 27, 14 members of the Solvang Senior Center set off for a fun-filled day visiting Guadalupe to explore the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Cultural Center and Oso Flaco Lake.
No one could have imagined what treasures were in store for them as they set off on this journey.
The first stop was the Guadalupe-Dunes Museum, which is a deceptively small but mighty repository of the history of the area's people, culture, flora and fauna.
Docents led members on a tour through the time of the Chumash up until the present, with stops along the way focusing on the evolution of sand, influence of the railroads and the once mighty colony of Dunites. Of course, one of the main attractions was the history of the filming of Cecile B. DeMille's "The Ten Commandments" film and the artifacts that were left behind.
The Museum's cozy little gift shop doubled as a mini-movie theater offering members a chance to view a short film on the history and creation of the movie.
Next on members' list was a visit to the Guadalupe Cultural and Arts Museum, housed in a beautiful craftsman style house next to the Dunes Museum, and the Guadalupe Athletes' Hall of Fame/Vets Center.
Both of these amazing spaces were lovingly created by the Talaugon family as an expression of their devotion to their Filipino-Chumash heritage, farm laborers and veterans of all wars. Beautiful artwork, photography and military artifacts fill every inch of both spaces.
The final leg of the journey took members out to beautiful Oso Flaco Lake for a picnic and stroll on the boardwalk. This winding adventure led folks through a beautiful riparian area and over a short bridge, bringing members up close and personal to a very calm blue heron and jumping fish.
Strolling on the boardwalk, which spans the lake, allowed several opportunities to spot a variety of water fowl, fish and vegetation. It is amazing to think that this beautiful area is part of the largest, most ecologically diverse, dunes complex in California.
This was the perfect ending to a wonderful day filled with adventure, fun and education. What a great way to spend time with friends, both old and new. As we look forward to another journey, we hope that we have peaked your interest and you'll want to join us too.
Solvang Senior Center is located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang. They offer 20 weekly activities and serve lunch daily to Valley residents 55 and over. Monthly dinner nights and monthly outings are also offered. They can be reached at 688-3793 or www.solvangseniorcenter.org