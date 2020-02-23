Solvang Rotary Club recognizes 2019 Santa Ynez Valley Beautification Award recipients

The Solvang Rotary Club held its annual Santa Ynez Valley Beautification Awards program on Feb. 18 at the Alisal Ranch Grill. Owners, managers and representatives of outstanding local commercial, residential and public properties that had been built, remodeled or renovated during the 2019 calendar year, were honored.

A large number were nominated and of those, seven were awarded.

Winners from each of the properties described their prize-winning projects to the audience and credited the hard-working contractors, designers and craftsmen responsible.

Those that were awarded, appearing left to right in the photo are:

