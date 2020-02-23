Solvang Rotary Club recognizes 2019 Santa Ynez Valley Beautification Award recipients

The Solvang Rotary Club held its annual Santa Ynez Valley Beautification Awards program on Feb. 18 at the Alisal Ranch Grill. Owners, managers and representatives of outstanding local commercial, residential and public properties that had been built, remodeled or renovated during the 2019 calendar year, were honored.
A large number were nominated and of those, seven were awarded.
Winners from each of the properties described their prize-winning projects to the audience and credited the hard-working contractors, designers and craftsmen responsible.
Those that were awarded, appearing left to right in the photo are:
- Best Residential Remodel, Solvang: Homeowners Dennis Bales and Ron Jones with builder Jim Elliott of Elliott & Pohls Construction, and Interior Designer Michelle Neels
- Best Historical Transition, Santa Ynez: Owner of Folded Hills Winery, Andy Busch (Kim Busch not present) with son Will Busch. Not able to attend was the builder Hall Construction.
- Best New Business Remodel, Santa Ynez: Owners of Santa Ynez General, Pearson Turnbull and Spencer Turnbull
- Best Historical Renovation, Los Olivos: Owners of Carhartt Vineyard and Tasting Room, Mike and Brooke Carhartt with builder Matt Drammer
- Best Retail Remodel, Solvang: Owners of Valley Fresh Market, Greg and Teresa King with Assistant Store Director Eli Weber, and contractor James Brown
- Best New Residential Construction, Santa Ynez: Homeowners of Weber’s Buckeye Ranch, Rick and Susan Weber with builder Mark Hemming
- (Not present) Best Commercial Remodel, Solvang: Crawford Family Wines and Cailloux Cheese Shop.
For more information about the Solvang Rotary Club, visit solvangrotary.com
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.