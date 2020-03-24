Solvang Rotary Club, Direct Relief assemble health kits to benefit women worldwide

The Solvang Rotary Club, in cooperation with local humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, participated in a peace-building program Days for Girls which provides maternal and child health support to women and girls around the globe.
Rotarians report that they helped assemble hand-sewn kits – produced by a local sewing group – filled with vital educational materials addressing women's heath and the stigma which impacts the lives of young women in many countries.
According to a spokesperson for the Rotary, Days for Girls has prompted global partnerships and volunteers to unite and reach more than 1 million girls.
Solvang Festival Theater made an announcement Monday morning via social media that the Robert Cray Band concert slated for Saturday, April 18 has been canceled.
Direct Relief's mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, visit www.directrelief.org or call (805) 964-4767.
The Solvang Rotary Club serves the Santa Ynez Valley community each year with fundraising efforts that provide annual college scholarships to graduating high school students, and support for important nonprofit causes. The club has suspended in-person meetings due to the coronavirus. For more information on the Solvang Rotary Club, visit solvangrotary.com
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has expanded its operations in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Not only does this evening serve as an excellent opportunity for these young men to build both their culinary and social skills, but it also serves as an opportunity for members to make an important impression upon them.
