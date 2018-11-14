Say "Howl-lo" to Rocky! This enthusiastic Alaskan husky, about 4 years old, always seems to see the brighter things in life. He enjoys people and is very social. Rocky would love to explore the neighborhood, take long hikes, and play tug or fetch with you anytime. His is a typical husky, goofy and energetic. Also, like other huskies, Rocky likes human interaction and not to be alone for long periods time. Although Rocky is a good boy overall, he has displayed escape behaviors when left alone too long. He is looking for a home that will include him in all aspects of their life. Rocky would be great for a young family that is very active and who understands huskies. If you're looking for a dog that will be loyal and happy to be a part of your life, then come on over and meet Rocky. He is waiting to be a part of your pack.
Missy is a sweet domestic long-haired cat, about 4 years old, that cannot get enough affection. If you’re looking for a feline to be your best friend or a companion, then Missy is your girl. She has long hair and she is very beautiful. Missy lived with other cats in her previous home and preferred to be an indoor-only cat. Her former owner said that she is a good girl that enjoys sleeping with family members, receiving lots of pets and that she is well-behaved. Missy has a great personality and could fit in with any family that wants a lovable social kitty. Come on over and meet this stunning feline. Her sweet personality might make you want to take her home.
All animals are examined by a veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food and free pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out www.smvhs.org or visit at 1687 W. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call the Humane Society at 805-349-3435.