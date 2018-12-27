Misty, 13, is a curious and playful senior girl. The Labrador retriever mix lived with cats and chickens in her previous home and they all lived in harmony. Don't let her age fool you -- Misty is still quite active. She loves her toys, going for car rides, running, and playing in water. She's friendly and playful with all people, but Misty would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Won’t you come meet Misty to see if she’d be the perfect addition to your family?
Panda, 5, is a very shy but is an incredibly sweet domestic shorthair cat. She has a beautiful face that she likes to hide but when you open yourself to her and pet her gently she will come out and show herself to you. She would like to find a nice, quiet home. She is timid around other cats and animals but she is friendly. Once she opens up she loves to rub and love on you and enjoys to be petted for hours. Spend some one-on-one gentle, quiet time with Panda to have her be your new best friend and companion.