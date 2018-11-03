Jazmine is an American pitbull terrier, about three years old. If you are looking for an active partner to go on walks, runs or hikes with you, come and meet Jazmine. She is a beauty with a true zest for life. Jazmine enjoys being out in the yard and running around playing. She is smart and would do best in a home where she has things to do and will challenge her. Daily exercise is key for this girl. Jazmine gets along well with adults but is not a fan of children so she needs a home with older kids or adults only. If you have another dog, bring your friend to see if Jazmine is a good match. She may like a canine companion. Jazmine would love to find her forever home as soon as possible. She has been patiently waiting for awhile for that one special family.
Emily is a domestic short-haired cat, about 3 1/2 years old. She is sweet and likes to play hide and seek. She can always be found under blankets, in her kitty bed or in a cubby. Now, just because Emily likes to hide doesn’t mean she’s not social. She’s more than happy to hang out with you on a cozy afternoon to watch a movie. Emily is also a big fan of treats. When she sees them in our hands, she will come out of hiding to eat a few. Emily is very cute and corky. It is fun to play hide and seek with her and see all the interesting places she can get into. She also has "elevator butt" and will roll over for pets too. She is adorable! Come out and play with her!