Dobby is a sweet Doberman Pinscher, who, like his namesake, has been through a lot. The three-year-old dog can be a bit shy at first, but once you earn his trust, you will be rewarded with a happy, playful dog. He is lightfooted, just like an elf, and happily prances around the yard. Dobby gets along well with other dogs, so if you're thinking about adding to your household, why not add a house elf?
Carrie is learning how to accept love. The Domestic Short Hair cat came into the shelter with very little social skills. Since then, with the help of the open paw program, Carrie will now accept being petting and will eat treats and wet food from human hands. Her progress has been slow, but we are very happy with the milestones she has made. Carrie is looking for a home that will continue her socialization training and give her the love that she deserves. She is looking for a kind, gentle and understanding individual that has the patience she will need to keep making progress. If you don’t mind taking home a kitty that needs some extra TLC then come over and meet Carrie. Even if she is not the perfect match for you, any extra attention will go a long way for this girl.
All animals are examined by a veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food and free pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria, is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Info: 805-349-3435 or www.smvhs.org.