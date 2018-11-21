Bubba is looking for a cattle dog lover. This nearly 2-year-old goofball is a herding dog with lots of energy. He likes to stay active and have mental stimulation. At the shelter he will run zoomies in the yard, explore every blade of grass and chew on his favorite Kong toy. The Australian Cattle Dog likes having things to do and wants to stay busy. He doesn't do well when he is bored so he will require a family that will challenge him, he is a working dog after all. If you love cattle dogs and know their silly little quirks then come on over and play with Bubba. He can't wait to show off his good looks and cute docked tail.
Janie is a 3-year-old independent girl with a since of adventure. The Domestic Short Hair cat likes to explore her room and people watch. Janie enjoys affection and love but prefers to express herself on her own terms. She will come to you whenever she is in the mood for snuggles or a good booty scratch. Come on over and meet this goofy girl. We know she will make you smile for ear to ear.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.