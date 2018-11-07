Beanie is an adorable little Chihuahua with lots of energy. She loves to run around in the play yard and enjoy life. Beanie is 8 months old and one of the youngest pups at the shelter. She is a firecracker and very spunky. Beanie can always make staff and volunteers smile. If you're interested in adding a little zest to your life then consider coming on over and saying hello to Beanie.
On average, a pet is adopted within 30 days of entering the shelter. That is not the case for Charlie. This domestic short hair cat has been looking for a home since July, that’s four months in the shelter. Since entering our care, Charlie has made milestones in his personality and social skills. He was once a shy cat that only let a select few pet him. He would hide under blankets, in cubbies and run away from people. Now he is a social butterfly. He seeks out attention, enjoys pets and is a part of the whole room. We absolutely love that Charlie has come out of his shell and is no longer afraid of the shelter, but it is time for him to find his forever home. Charlie is looking for a special home that will give him time to adjust. He would prefer to be the only cat but can tolerate other kitty siblings. Charlie is very deserving of a home of his own. Come on over and meet with him.