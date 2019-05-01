My name's Molly. I'm an easygoing girl, sensitive in spirit and to the rays of the sun. I am looking for a lifelong companion that enjoys slow walks at sunset and snoozing inside on the sofa with my family. I'm not a fan of other dogs since I like to have my family all to myself. Being all white isn't easy, but when you look into my dark brown eyes, I know we'll fall in love.
Zahara here is a rare find. Beautiful AND sweet? This little gem will just melt your heart and win you over again and again. You can find her relaxing in the closest cubby and after a few pets she'll be asking for your undivided attention. She LOVES her wet food and is the first to greet staff in the morning when it's time for breakfast. She is a unique and often goofy kitty who is looking for her forever home. Show this sweet girl just how forever feels.