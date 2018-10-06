SMVHS PET OF THE WEEK

Tobias is a 2 years, 9 months old. He's a Labrador/Great Dane mix, and weighs 69 pounds.
He is a handsome, playful boy who would make a great companion for an active person.
He loves to play fetch and is learning how to walk on leash.
Tobias would benefit from more training so he could become an all-around good citizen. He'd prefer to be the only dog in the home and he would do best with older children.
All animals are examined by the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food.
Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road, in Santa Maria. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 805-349-3435.